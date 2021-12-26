Zach Wilson sets Jets record for QB rushing yards in a game

Zach Wilson made history with his legs in the Jets’ win over the Jaguars, rushing for 91 yards on four carries.

That’s the most rushing yards ever by a Jets quarterback in a game, topping Sam Darnold’s 84 vs. the Broncos last season. Wilson’s record-setting day and New York’s 26-21 win were made possible by a 52-yard touchdown run. That play became the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in team history.

Wilson’s historic day lined up with his first battle against fellow top-two pick Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence accumulated more passing yards than Wilson, but he never found the end zone and couldn’t steal a win on the road.

Wilson added 102 passing yards and a touchdown to his rushing totals. He also didn’t turn the ball over, checking off a number of boxes after a stretch of poor play. New York’s entire ground game excelled Sunday, as Michael Carter added 118 yards while Tevin Coleman tallied 57.

Wilson now has four rushing touchdowns this season.

