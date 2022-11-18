Zach Wilson sees “cool opportunity” against Patriots this week

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has started three games against the Patriots over his two NFL seasons and none of them has gone well.

He threw four interceptions in a Week Two loss last season and then got hurt in a 54-13 Week Seven loss to New England. The two teams met again in Week Eight this year and the Jets saw a four-game winning streak come to an end as Wilson threw three interceptions in a 22-17 loss.

This Sunday wraps up the season series between the AFC East clubs and Wilson said it’s a big game “not necessarily to feel like I gotta prove anything” against a team he’s struggled against, but because it is “a cool opportunity” to play the kind of football that’s got them to 6-3 on the year.

“It’s frustrating, but for me, my mindset this week is taking it one play at a time, how can I make the best decision on that play, don’t get too far ahead of myself as far as feeling like I need a big play or I need to make something happen,” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “Just trusting in the offense, trusting in the guys around me.”

That was the kind of performance that Wilson turned in against the Bills the week after the Patriots loss and pulling off a similar performance would go a long way toward snapping the Jets’ 13-game losing streak against New England.

