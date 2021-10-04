Zach Wilson rookie experience on full display in Jets' first win

Zach Wilson throw Week 4 white jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Robert Saleh had his heart in his throat during the moment everyone will remember from Zach Wilson’s coming-out party. He was helpless as he watched his rookie quarterback waving at receiver Corey Davis to run downfield in the fourth quarter, and then as he fired a ball from midfield towards the end zone.

Then he was nearly speechless as the perfectly thrown ball landed right into Davis’ hands.

“It’s like ‘No, no, no, no … Oh my God!’” Saleh said.

He said that with a smile and a sense of satisfaction instead of in horror after the game, because not only did that turn into a 53-yard touchdown, but the Jets hung on to beat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 in overtime to give Saleh the first win of his head coaching career. And for Wilson, it was his coming-out party. He was was spectacular at times, looking very much like the No. 2 overall pick in the draft as he completed 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Even better, he was at his best in the second half and overtime, completing 14-of-22 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions – good for a passer rating of 129.4. He threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and came with one yard of another touchdown before settling for a field goal in overtime.

It was wild – nothing at all like the “boring” football that Saleh said last week would be the key to Wilson’s improvement.

“This,” said Davis, “was not boring at all.”

No, this was the Zach Wilson Rookie Experience on full display. It was “a roller-coaster game for sure,” the rookie quarterback said, filled with awe-inspiring highs and frustrating lows. And buckle up, because it’s going to be that way all season long.

Of course, for the first three games it was mostly lows for Wilson and the Jets, which is why this game was so important. Wilson knew the offense was struggling. He heard the boos from fans. He knew his teammates were pressing.

It was important for them to finally have some real success and some tangible results.

“It’s definitely huge for confidence,” Wilson said. “I’ve always had a lot of confidence in myself, but you could feel it in some of those situations. You go three and out to start a game in the past couple of games, you could feel the tension.”

This time, he broke that tension, over and over again. Not that anyone in the organization ever doubted he could, but they loved that “He was resilient. He showed resolve,” as Saleh said, and that he proved to everyone “He’s a playmaker.” Sure, the ups and downs were nauseating at times. But at least this time there was a payout in the end.



Like after the offense again came out of the gate slow, and they looked like they were going to waste a phenomenal performance by the Jets’ young, battered defense. Out of nowhere, Wilson led them on a picturesque touchdown drive that included a 3rd-and-10 completion to Davis for a first down that Saleh said jumpstarted the offense.

Then there was his fumbled snap early in the fourth quarter, which could’ve been so costly with the Jets in Titans territory and trailing by a touchdown. How’s this for composure, though? When Wilson saw how the Titans were playing, he thought to himself, “Dude, this one’s going to be huge.” In fact, he admitted “That might be why I fumbled the snap.”

Didn’t matter. He calmly picked it up, found a receiver he knew was going to be open, and hit Jamison Crowder for a 29-yard pass that led to a touchdown three plays later.

Not every moment had a happy ending, of course. In overtime, Wilson led the Jets all the way down to the Titans 1-yard line before he made a huge mistake – running out of bounds for a loss of three yards on third down. That forced the Jets to settle for a field goal instead of getting another shot on fourth down to go for the win. And then they had to sweat out the ending until Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed a game-tying, 49-yard field goal.

But those bad plays are still learning experiences – welcome ones, as Saleh has been saying since the summer started. And as Wilson proved to everyone on Sunday, he can take those learning experiences and get better.

There’s much more to do, of course. As this season goes along, he’ll have more incredible moments, and probably a few moments where he looks like a kid again, too. But at least this time, when Saleh approached him after the game and said “You having fun yet?”, Wilson could answer “I am” and really mean it.

And yes, he is convinced that for him and for these Baby Jets, this performance was really only the start.

“I wouldn’t say we fully arrived,” Wilson said. “I would say this is just another puzzle piece to where we’re trying to get. It’s great learning from a win. It definitely is a step in the right direction.”