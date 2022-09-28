Zach Wilson will return to lineup Sunday against Steelers, barring setback

It had been the target since Week 1, and now, barring a setback, Zach Wilson will return as starting quarterback for the Jets Sunday against the Steelers, head coach Robert Saleh announced.

Wilson will be a full go in practice this week. He had been practicing on a limited basis for the last two weeks. Wilson has been cleared medically to return.

Saleh said Wilson’s knee, which he injured in the first preseason game against the Eagles, is 100 percent. The Jets had always said they would not play him until he is 100 percent healthy.

When Saleh made the decision before Week 1 to start Joe Flacco, he said the target was Week 4 for Wilson’s return, at the earliest. Sure enough, he is hitting that target. Again, this is all barring a setback, but everything points to Wilson being back under center after three games with Flacco.

