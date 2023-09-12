Zach Wilson reacts to relieving Aaron Rodgers in 'MNF' win vs. Bills
New York Jets Zach Wilson reacts to relieving quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 'MNF' win vs. Buffalo Bills.
New York Jets Zach Wilson reacts to relieving quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 'MNF' win vs. Buffalo Bills.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.
Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
“Oh my god!”
Strickland totally shut down Adesanya en route to taking his middleweight championship.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Broncos were still disappointing on offense in their first game with Sean Payton.