The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons - both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing - are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore. ''It's going to be very cold, it's going to be windy,'' Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.