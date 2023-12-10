Zach Wilson, Randall Cobb give Jets 7-0 lead in third quarter

The NFL will not have its first 0-0 tie since 1943 this Sunday.

Neither the Jets nor the Texans were able to get on the scoreboard in the first half of Sunday's game in New Jersey, but the Jets were able to break the scoring drought to open the second half. Quarterback Zach Wilson hit wide receiver Randall Cobb for a 15-yard touchdown that put the Jets up 7-0 with nearly four minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

It's Cobb's first touchdown of the season and the Jets' first offensive touchdown since the fourth quarter of their Week 12 loss to the Dolphins.

Wilson is 14-of-21 for 169 yards in his return to the starting lineup.

The Texans had linebacker Blake Cashman and wide receiver Nico Collins leave with injuries in the first half. Both players have been ruled out.