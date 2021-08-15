Quarterback Zach Wilson got his first taste of NFL game action on Saturday night against the Giants and the Jets didn’t ask too much of their first-round pick.

Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards while playing the first two offensive possessions of the night. The Jets kicked a field goal to cap their first drive and had a first down in Giants territory wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty on their second.

Wilson found tight end Tyler Kroft for a 13-yard gain on third-and-14 after the penalty, but the Giants stuffed running back Ty Johnson behind the line on fourth down.

Johnson ran seven times while Wilson was in the game and rookie Michael Carter had five carries as the Jets didn’t put too much on the rookie’s shoulders in his preseason debut. When needed, the rookie did come up with some productive throws. Wilson hit Keelan Cole and Corey Davis to convert third downs and Vyncint Smith picked up another first down through the air, but he and Davis were not able to connect on the third down before Chris Naggar‘s field goal in the first quarter.

Wilson will get extra reps this week as the Jets will practice with the Packers for two days in Green Bay before playing at Lambeau Field next Saturday night.

Zach Wilson has quiet night in Jets debut originally appeared on Pro Football Talk