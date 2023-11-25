Zach Wilson out as QB, Tim Boyle under center, and Dolphins on deck | Jets Class

It’s a short Thanksgiving week for Jets Class, but a busy week for the Jets, with a major change at quarterback and a Black Friday game against Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and the Dolphins. SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes covers all the angles of the benching of QB Zach Wilson, including answering viewer questions about what it means for this season and the future. Connor also looks ahead to what Tim Boyle can bring to the Jets as signal caller, welcomes Newsday’s Al Iannazzone for a preview of the matchup with Miami, and lists his positive “Jets things to be thankful for.”