Jets owner Woody Johnson wants fans to have faith that the team is headed in the right direction, but that faith is going to be blind at the moment.

Robert Saleh is a head coach for the first time and quarterback Zach Wilson‘s NFL experience amounts to a few weeks of non-contact practice, so there’s nothing tangible to hang your hat on at this point. The team hopes to change that in September and getting off to a quick start would be the best way to do that.

There won’t be any more formal practices before training camp for Wilson to prepare for the season, but the second overall pick said on Wednesday that he plans on working with his receivers in the coming weeks to continue laying the groundwork for what’s to come.

“I think that’s critical in understanding how an offense flows together,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “Not only are we out here looking at different coverages and trying to get our footwork and routes, timing, progression locked up, but now you’ve got to make the throw. These are all guys that we haven’t had a lot of experience throwing to. I think that’s needed, to be able to talk through routes, what they’re thinking, what things they’re going to do against certain coverages, where they’re going to step things off at. You get a feel for how they are as route runners. So I think that’s pretty critical and we’ll make sure we find some time to get together.”

Training camp and the preseason will provide further opportunities for Wilson to hone his game ahead of a rookie season that will have to show a lot of promise for anyone to have faith that the Jets got it right this time around.

Zach Wilson: “Pretty critical” to get together with receivers before camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk