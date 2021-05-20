Zach Wilson, others from 2021 draft class among PFF league QB rankings

Coby Green
·2 min read
Zach Wilson throws at Jets rookie camp
Pro Football Focus released their preseason quarterback rankings this week, and a few rookies -- including the Jets' No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson -- made the list.

Wilson came in at No. 30 out of 32, just over the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Denver Broncos' Drew Lock.

Here's what they said about Wilson:

"Wilson is as natural as it comes at throwing the football. He also brings the type of athleticism and off-platform throws we see from the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He had the highest single-season passing grade of the PFF College era (95.5). Only 13.6% of Wilson’s throws beyond the line of scrimmage were deemed uncatchable this past season, the lowest rate in the FBS. The big question will be how fast he can learn the playbook and adapt to the speed of the game. The biggest adjustment for young quarterbacks is how fast the pocket collapses — and making good decisions while it happens." -- PFF's Bruce Gradkowski.

But Wilson wasn't the only rookie to make the list, as No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was ranked No. 21, just in between the Giants' Daniel Jones and the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo -- No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance wasn't ranked, with Garoppolo the expected starter at the beginning of the season.

The most interesting take came at No. 25, where the Chicago Bears' No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields landed. Wilson overtook Fields as the most likely candidate to go No. 2 to the Jets early in the draft process once the college season ended, and that came to fruition on draft night.

The Bears went to the playoffs last season and have a lot of the same offensive weapons coming back to them for Fields to work with. Wilson, on the other hand, is working with a new coaching staff and a rebooted offense, so just about everyone will be learning a new system.

Fields was the better prospect coming out of high school and had more success over his college career, but Wilson was still taken nine spots ahead of him.

Both will have chips on their shoulder coming into the season, but we'll see who does more with it by the end of the year.

