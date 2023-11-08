Zach Wilson 'optimistic' about Jets offense: 'Eventually we got to turn the page'

By all accounts, Zach Wilson didn’t have a great game in the Jets’ 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Despite completing 33 of a career-high 49 passes (67 percent), Wilson only threw for 263 yards, had no passing touchdowns and was sacked eight times – a few of which came in the redzone and at crucial points of the game.

Of course, not all of those sacks were completely his fault as New York’s offensive line has been a combination of banged up and inefficient this season, but when asked about his performance on Monday night Wilson said simply, “Just too many mistakes.”

While the 24-year-old did go a third straight game without throwing an interception (he’s thrown just one in his last six games) which is obviously an improvement, the Jets offense still has not been up to par this season.

“It’s been tough, it’s been challenging and we just gotta keep going,” Wilson said. “[I am] very optimistic about what we have as an offense and I know every week [we say] ‘we’re right there, we’re close, we’re close’ and eventually we got to turn the page, but I still feel that way and I’m excited for this next week, the next challenge.”

Every week, after another poor performance from the offense – whether it’s in a win or a loss – Wilson and the Jets say a variation of the same thing. At some point, though, “close” can’t cut it anymore. At some point, it has to translate to the field.

Through eight games this season, New York has just eight offensive touchdowns. To put that into perspective, Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud had five passing touchdowns in one game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

In fact, in the last five seasons, only four teams have scored eight or fewer offensive touchdowns through eight games: the 2019 Jets, the 2020 Jets, the 2023 Giants and the 2023 Jets so this is nothing new.



Yet, the Jets head into a Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at 4-4 and squarely in the playoff hunt. How? Their defense.

“They’re obviously playing lights out and we gotta be better for them,” Wilson said about the defense. “I don’t know if I’d say we feel pressure, but we need to do something. We need to score points. It’s not good enough and I understand that.”

He added: “I wouldn’t say pressure because I think as an offense we know it’s close and it sucks because we keep saying close and I get sick of that and I know everybody else does too, but it’s like we really are… I think everyone else has the same exact mindset and I think it’ll take care of itself if we think about it that way.”

While Wilson and the Jets do everything they can to get the offense going, hope is not a strategy and at the end of the day, the NFL is a bottom-line business and the bottom line: the Jets have a bottom of the league offense with Wilson at quarterback.

Regardless, head coach Robert Saleh has remained steadfast with Wilson under center ever since Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 injury.

Speaking of Rodgers, Wilson was asked if he has the ability or capability to change plays on the fly when things aren’t going well on offense like Rodgers (who this offense was initially intended for) does.

“Obviously we had packages with Aaron where he’s doing his own thing, calling his own plays and obviously I don’t think there’s another quarterback that’s doing that and I wouldn’t expect that, I wouldn’t want that,” he said. “I want a plan that you go in and you believe in and you trust just like we put together every week, not just me out there [saying] this looks good, let me give them this.

“I don’t have 20 years of experience to do that. I definitely think that we have things built into our plan where there is built-in ability to change plays and I think that’s one really cool thing about our offense.”



Even though the offense hasn’t looked great so far this season, it’s hard to put the blame solely on Wilson. As mentioned, the O-line hasn’t been spectacular and outside of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, the Jets don’t have many other weapons on offense.

However, the biggest reason is that with Wilson, not Rodgers, leading New York’s offense, it’s like trying to fit a square peg into a circle hole. That’s where offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whom Wilson called “relentless”, comes in.

“He wants to be great just like everybody else in this room and he does a great job of keep fighting, putting plans together, keeping a positive attitude and then same thing with me I need to do the exact same thing. No bond is more important than mine and his and the trust that we have in each other,” Wilson said.

Still, despite all of the Jets’ problems, they still have a shot to make the playoffs. If they need to ride their defense all the way there, so be it. But at some point, Wilson needs to finally reach what he’s been so close to for the last two seasons.

“My job as a quarterback is to 100 percent focus on how can I put this team in the best position possible,” he said. “I want the Jets fans to hang with us and believe in us. I hope they know as frustrated as they are, we’re even more frustrated. We’re the guys out there that every week it’s felt like that and it needs to be better.

“So I want them to know that I’m doing everything that I absolutely can to be the best quarterback I can be to help us get to the playoffs and more and that’s all I want them to know. We’re fighting.”