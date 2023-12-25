Zach Wilson would not have practiced on Monday

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did not play on Sunday because of a concussion and he would not have practiced with the team on Monday for the same reason.

Wilson was listed as a non-participant in practice on the Jets' estimated practice report for Monday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at a press conference that he is hopeful that Wilson will be able to make it back in time to play against the Browns on Sunday, but the short week won't help his chances of progressing through the concussion protocol.

Aaron Rodgers was also listed as a non-participant in practice, but the Jets have already ruled out his return from a torn Achilles in the final weeks of the season. Trevor Siemian, who started in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders, was listed as a full participant with a right elbow issue.

Tackle Duane Brown (back), defensive back Justin Hardee (foot), and tight end Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) were the other estimated absences from practice. Running back Israel Abanikanda (ankle), defensive back Ashtyn Davis (abdomen), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle, groin), and kicker Greg Zuerlein (right quad) were listed as limited.