Zach Wilson judges NFL debut vs Panthers in Week 1| Jets Post Game

SNY

On Jets Post Game Live, Steve Gelbs, Leger Douzable, Willie Colon and Bart Scott discuss Zach Wilson's NFL debut, saying they saw flashes of greatness in the second half as well as saw the rookie adjusting to the speed of the NFL game.