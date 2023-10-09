Zach Wilson on Nathaniel Hackett after win: 'You could see the emotion on his face'
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after win, "You could see the emotion on his face."
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett's job with the Denver Broncos last season have not been forgotten by the New York Jets ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter were both seen airing grievances on the sideline.
Rodney Harrison tried to get Chris Jones to rip Zach Wilson, to no avail.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
New York lost to the Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday. Afterward, head coach Robert Saleh made his position clear.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said there are no plans to bring in another QB to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
