Zach Wilson to do more in practice, still out until at least Week 4

The Jets will try to build on their dramatic win over the Browns this week and they’ll also be working with quarterback Zach Wilson as he continues to make his way back from knee surgery.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday, via SNY, that Wilson will “take another step up” in his practice work over the coming days. Wilson will then be reevaluated by doctors to see when he might be cleared for game action.

Week Four’s game against the Steelers was set as the earliest possible return date for Wilson when he had the operation and Saleh said on Monday that nothing has changed on that front.

Joe Flacco has started the first two games of the year and will start against the Bengals in Week Three. He was 26-of-44 for 307 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s 31-30 win.

