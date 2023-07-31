Zach Wilson, Mekhi Becton to play in Hall of Fame Game

There’s an actual football game being played this week and the Jets are a part of it. The Hall of Fame Game kicks off the 2023 preseason Thursday night as the Jets take on the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Robert Saleh shared some insight on who will play in that game. Almost all of the core guys likely won’t play Thursday. We will see backup quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who will see his first game action since Week 1 of the 2021 season. His knee injury last summer came before the first preseason game.

The Jets still want to develop Wilson as a quarterback so getting him extra reps isn’t a badly idea. It will be interesting to see how long he is out on the field for on Thursday. Same goes for Becton, who is competing for a starting spot. The first unofficial depth chart has Becton on the second team. Billy Turner and Max Mitchell are listed as the starters with Duane Brown still on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Becton has mostly been working with Wilson and the second team since camp started. Like Wilson, this will give Becton some much-needed reps. He has played in one game in the last two seasons and the Jets did not pick up his Fifth-Year Option. A good showing Thursday could help him get back into contention with the first team.

