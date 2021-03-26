Zach Wilson makes astonishing throw on BYU Pro Day

Well, maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars do have a decision, after all.

It is one throw on a Pro Day but check out the marvelous pass by BYU’s Zach Wilson in Utah on Friday.

He is fading left and unleashes. The ball incredibly is spot-on target and lands in his receiver’s hands.

Per NFL.com:

Representatives from 31 NFL teams attended the BYU pro day, per the school. The Rams were the only team that did not send a representative. Attendees included GMs Joe Douglas (Jets), Brad Holmes (Lions), John Lynch (49ers), Mike Mayock (Raiders), George Paton (Broncos), Rick Spielman (Vikings). Head coaches Dan Campbell (Lions), Robert Saleh (Jets) and Arthur Smith (Falcons) were also spotted at the event, along with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Broncos QB coach Mike Shula.

Everyone has given Lawrence to the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets are at No. 2. The 49ers are at No. 3.

The Jets have Sam Darnold and he has been mentioned in trade rumors. The scouts have to be coveting a chance to grab Wilson off of what he did in 2020 on the field and the impression he made on Pro Day.

Wow.