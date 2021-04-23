Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trey Lance among 13 players who will attend NFL draft

The first overall pick won’t be there, but 13 players, including three quarterbacks, will be in Cleveland for the NFL draft on Thursday night.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance have all committed to attend, the NFL announced today.

The other 10 players in Cleveland will be Christian Barmore of Alabama, Gregory Rousseau of Miami, Ja’Marr Chase of LSU, Rashawn Slater of Northwestern, Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech, Devonta Smith of Alabama, Patrick Surtain II of Alabama, Jaylen Waddle of Alabama, Micah Parsons of Penn State and Kyle Pitts of Florida.

Another 45 players will participate virtually. That includes the Jaguars’ obvious choice as No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, as well as Justin Fields of Ohio Stat, and Penei Sewell of Oregon.

originally appeared on Pro Football Talk