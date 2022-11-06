Zach Wilson loses fumble after lengthy Skycam delay

The Jets and Bills game at MetLife Stadium took an extended break due to Skycam problems in the third quarter.

One of the cables holding the camera in place above the field broke and the game was delayed for more than 10 minutes during an effort to clear the field of any potential obstacles related to the problem. The camera was finally removed entirely and the game was able to resume.

The delay came as the Jets moved to the Buffalo 22-yard-line on a third-down completion to wide receiver Braxton Berrios. They were able to move the ball into the red zone once the game resumed, but a third down from the 19-yard-line ended with a sack by Bills linebacker Von Miller.

Quarterback Zach Wilson fumbled on Miller’s hit and AJ Epenesa recovered for the first Bills takeaway of the game.

