Zach Wilson looks ‘fantastic’, no thoughts to benching Joe Flacco for Mike White

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The positive news surrounding Zach Wilson’s knee recovery continues to pour in. After getting in a week of limited practice, his first on-field work since his injury, Wilson looks “fantastic” and “on schedule”, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero after talking to head coach Robert Saleh.

The target for Wilson continues to be Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which has been the target since Saleh made the call just before Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Saleh told Pelissero Wilson “looks fantastic. I feel like he’s ready, but I’m not a doctor.”

As for the current quarterback situation, Saleh told Pelissero there has been no thought to benching Flacco for Mike White even if the offense struggles. “It’d have to be a catastrophe” for Flacco to be benched.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

