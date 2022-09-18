Zach Wilson looks ‘fantastic’, no thoughts to benching Joe Flacco for Mike White

The positive news surrounding Zach Wilson’s knee recovery continues to pour in. After getting in a week of limited practice, his first on-field work since his injury, Wilson looks “fantastic” and “on schedule”, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero after talking to head coach Robert Saleh.

The target for Wilson continues to be Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which has been the target since Saleh made the call just before Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Saleh told Pelissero Wilson “looks fantastic. I feel like he’s ready, but I’m not a doctor.”

As for the current quarterback situation, Saleh told Pelissero there has been no thought to benching Flacco for Mike White even if the offense struggles. “It’d have to be a catastrophe” for Flacco to be benched.

The #Jets continue to target a Week 4 return for Zach Wilson, who looks “fantastic” coming off a knee scope. And barring “catastrophe”, there are no thoughts to benching Joe Flacco for Mike White if the offense struggles today in Cleveland. @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/XrwfGfA9vY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2022

