Zach Wilson has a “little scratch” after banging hand on helmet

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gave the team a bit of an injury scare at Tuesday’s practice, but there does not appear to be any lasting concern about his health.

Head coach Robert Saleh said after practice that Wilson suffered a “little scratch” when he banged his right hand on the helmet of a defensive player and briefly left the session. Saleh added that the defense needs to be more aware of where Wilson is during drills.

“We gotta be more careful around the quarterback,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Cimini reports the defense was around Wilson a lot on Tuesday as they would have recorded six sacks of the second overall pick. Wilson was 10-of-17 with one interception in team drills during a session that comes after a rough simulated game over the weekend.

Saleh said he expects things to get worse before they get better for rookies and keeping him healthy will be crucial to Wilson making that transition this season

