Zach Wilson leaning toward wearing No. 2 with Jets

Zach Wilson hasn’t officially chosen his jersey number yet, but he seems to be zeroing in on what numeral he’ll be wearing with the Jets.

At BYU, Wilson’s jersey number was No. 1. However, Wilson seems to want to switch up his number with the Jets. While speaking with reporters at Jets rookie minicamp on Saturday, Wilson said he’s leaning toward wearing No. 2.

“I like any single-digit numbers, and I think it’s kind of cool I was the second pick,” Wilson said, per SNY.

The most notable player in Jets history to wear No. 2 was kicker Nick Folk. He kicked for the Jets from 2010-2016 and was the first player since 1963 to wear No. 2 for more than one season.

The other players to wear No. 2 in Jets franchise history include Jason Myers, Raul Allegre, Toni Linhart, Ed Chlebek and Billy Atkins.

