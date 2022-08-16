Zach Wilson’s knee surgery deemed a ‘success’

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
The New York Jets received a bit of good news on Tuesday, following quarterback Zach Wilson’s knee surgery. According to a report out of New York, the surgery was a “success,” and there were “no surprises” during the surgery beyond the original diagnosis.

Wilson injured his knee early in New York’s first preseason game Friday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday under the direction of Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Dr. ElAttrache is the team physician for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Rams, and “is recognized for treatment and research of knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries.”

Rich Cimini, who covers the Jets for ESPN, reported on the news of Wilson’s successful surgery on Tuesday afternoon:

Given these reports, sources indicate that Week 1 remains in play for Wilson, when the Jets open their season against the Baltimore Ravens:

In the wake of Wilson’s injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated that the organization has complete confidence in backup quarterback Joe Flacco:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

