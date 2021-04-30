Zach Wilson just the 5th BYU draft pick in Jets history

The Jets turned to a school they have not had much success drafting out of to land their next potential franchise quarterback, selecting Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick on Thursday night.

Wilson is just the fifth player from BYU the Jets have ever drafted, the last coming in 1999. BYU churns out NFL talent on a yearly basis, but New York has never quite hit on its selections from the school. The hope is that Wilson can buck that trend and lead Gang Green back to prominence.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and see how the careers of New York’s other draft picks from BYU turned out.

1971: DB Chris Farasopoulos

Draft Slot: Third round Career stats with Jets: 36 games (21 starts), five fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, three interceptions Farasopoulos spent three seasons with the Jets and saw ample time in the secondary at free safety. He also returned kicks and punts for New York, returning one punt for a touchdown in 1972.

1981: WR Lloyd Jones

Draft Slot: Eighth round Career stats with Jets: Zero games played New York selected Jones late in the 1981 NFL draft, but he did not stick with the team and never appeared in an NFL game.

1998: OT Eric Bateman

Draft Slot: Fifth round Career stats with Jets: Zero games played Bateman failed to make New York's 53-man roster in his first NFL training camp. He then caught on with the 49ers' practice squad and had a brief stint with the Browns before landing in Spain with NFL Europe's Barcelona Dragons. After the NFL, Bateman went on to play for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL before the league folded.

1999: FB Dustin Johnson

Draft Slot: Sixth round Career stats with Jets: Zero games played New York released Johnson before he could suit up for a regular season game with Gang Green. His lone NFL appearance came with the Seahawks in 1999.

