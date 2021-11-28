Zach Wilson, John Franklin-Myers among Jets’ Studs & Duds in win over Texans

The Jets’ three-game losing streak is over.

Zach Wilson’s third-quarter rushing touchdown and strong defense throughout the fourth sealed New York’s third win of the season, as it held on for a 21-14 victory over the Texans in Week 12. The Jets fell behind early to Houston, but fought back and did just enough to claim a win for the first time in November.

Who starred in Houston? Who disappointed? Here are the studs and duds from Gang Green’s first win since Halloween.

Stud: DE John Franklin-Myers

Franklin-Myers, who went to high school and college in Texas, dominated in a homecoming performance, finishing with two sacks, two tackles for loss and a first-quarter interception that led the Jets to their first points of the game. New York’s entire defensive line had its way with the Texans, but it was Franklin-Myers who was by far the most productive.

Dud: QB Zach Wilson

Wilson was plagued by the same mistakes against the Texans that kept him from taking the next step in his development earlier this season. New York’s rookie signal-caller fired more than his fair share of poor passes and his intercepted shovel attempt to Ty Johnson, who was blocking for him and not looking back for the ball, was about as bad of a play as one can make.

Wilson did get the Jets the lead with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter and helped them tack on a late field goal, but he didn’t accomplish much through the air. That is what the Jets were looking for after Mike LaFleur’s passing attack came alive in the rookie’s absence.

Stud: RB Austin Walter

Walter stepped up to the plate and delivered with Michael Carter landing on injured reserve, rushing nine times for 38 yards and the Jets’ first touchdown of the game in the first half. Walter entered Week 12 as New York’s No. 3 running back, but he was as impactful as anyone in its backfield against the Texans. The Jets needed a spark with Carter out and Walter provided it.

Dud: K Matt Ammendola

Ammendola has missed five field goals in the Jets’ last six games after hooking a 42-yard attempt that would have put New York up by seven early in the fourth quarter. It’s likely Alex Kessman time after Ammendola’s latest poor performance. Robert Saleh didn’t even trust Ammendola enough to attempt another long field goal later in the fourth after his first miss.

Stud: LB Quincy Williams

Williams continued his uberly-productive play against the Texans, finishing with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack. There’s no question who the Jets’ second-best linebacker is right now. Williams has teamed up with C.J. Mosley to make the middle of New York’s defense formidable.

Stud: Robert Saleh

Saleh has made some head-scratching decisions this season, but Week 12 was his best-coached game with the Jets. Saleh got aggressive in the fourth quarter, opting to go for it on fourth down on two separate occasions instead of entrusting the struggling Ammenola to extend New York’s lead to seven. The Jets eventually had to settle for a short field goal with Ammendola anyway, but Saleh’s aggression led to two fourth-down conversions, a chunk of time coming off the clock and the Texans using up all of their timeouts. New York’s rookie leader pushed all the right buttons in crunch time.

