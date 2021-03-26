Just before Zach Wilson took the field to throw at BYU’s Pro Day, word broke of a trade between the 49ers and Dolphins involving the third overall pick in the draft.

The 49ers traded the 12th pick and two more first rounders to move up for what most people believe will be a quarterback. Given the fact that the Jets have the No. 2 pick and getting to that spot would guarantee the 49ers their choice on non-Trevor Lawrence quarterbacks, it’s reasonable to think they called the Jets before agreeing to the Dolphins deal.

It is also reasonable to think that the Jets would have taken that deal if they were going to pass on a quarterback at No. 2, so the way things played out certainly point to the Jets taking a quarterback. Wilson is generally thought to be the second best one in this draft class and Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was in Provo to check him out on Friday.

After the workout, Wilson said he’ll be happy to go anywhere in the NFL and had some positive things to say about the Jets and Douglas.

“Great staff. Love those guys. Joe Douglas is a great guy. It was good to see him out here. They’ve got a good thing going,” Wilson said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The Jets didn’t have too much going well when they went 2-14 in 2020, but they’ve hired a new head coach in Robert Saleh and made some moves to address weaknesses in free agency. We’ll know in about a month if Wilson is the next part of the plan to bring better results in the future.

Zach Wilson on Jets: They’ve got a good thing going originally appeared on Pro Football Talk