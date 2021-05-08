Zach Wilson: Jets starting job “has to be earned”

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson wants nothing to be handed to him.

“In this position, the coaches want to play the best player,” Wilson told reporters at rookie minicamp on Saturday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “That position has to be earned. I have to do what I’m supposed to do. That’ll take care of itself.”

When it comes to earning the job, it helps that the competition in New York isn’t particularly stiff. The two other quarterbacks currently on the team are 2020 fourth-rounder James Morgan and Mike White. Even if the Jets add a veteran (as they should), too much has been invested in Wilson for him to not be the starter.

Put simply, if he doesn’t win the job, he shouldn’t have been the second overall pick in the draft.

For his part, Wilson said it’s “important” to be the starter, but he said that his main focus in learning the offense and getting acclimated to his teammates. Which is why, obviously, he defied the preferences of the NFL Players Association and showed up for rookie minicamp.

