Zach Wilson update: Jets say quarterback has concussion

After initially saying it was dehydration and then a head injury that wasn’t a concussion, the Jets have now ruled it is a concussion after all for quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson had already been ruled out with what the team called a head injury but said Wilson was not in the concussion protocol. It was certainly a weird story all around but now the Jets have said it is a concussion.

Wilson left the game late in the second quarter and Trevor Siemian took over. He then came out to start the second half and would eventually play the rest of the game.

It will be interesting to see how the Jets describe these events with Wilson, but for now, he’s out with a concussion as the Jets are getting throttled by the Miami Dolphins.

