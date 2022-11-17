Zach Wilson on Jets-Patriots rematch: 'This is going to be a great challenge for us'

Zach Wilson scrambles Week 8, solo, black jersey

The Jets are about to embark on one of the most lopsided rivalries in sports history, at least in recent years, when they visit the New England Patriots in a Week 11 rematch.

It’s been almost seven years since New York last defeated New England, almost 11 years since it won a game at Gillette Stadium and almost 14 years since it won a regular season matchup in Foxborough.

In other words, pure domination by the Patriots.

The last time the Jets traveled to New England, they lost in embarrassing fashion, 54-13. In fact, over the last six meetings between these two teams at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots haven’t lost a game by less than 14 points.

And even though history has not been on their side, quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets are excited for another chance to slay the dragon, so to speak.

“It’s a good challenge for us,” Wilson said. “It’s tough to know what to expect sometimes but, you know, great challenge. Great opponent as well so we’re excited for this one.”

So far this season, despite their Week 8 home loss to this same New England team, the Jets have shown that they are not the same old Jets from years past.

Just 11 days ago, a week after losing to the Patriots, New York beat the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium — something not many outside people outside Florham Park thought was possible.

Now, off a bye week, the Jets go on the road where they have yet to lose all season. Only the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles can say the same.

“This is a big divisional game for us, obviously… I’m super excited for this game,” Wilson said.



Just how big is this game? Well, if the Jets win and jump to 7-3 they will take over first place in the AFC East — regardless of how the Bills do against the Cleveland Browns — because they’ll own the tiebreaker over the Miami Dolphins, who have a bye this week, and Buffalo.

If New York loses and falls to 6-4, it will fall to either third or last place in the division, depending on if the Bills win or lose.

But none of that has thrown off Wilson’s preparation and mentality going into the game.

“Great headspace,” Wilson said about where he’s at mentally. “We’re winning football games, we’re where we want to be and there’s still so much to improve on and so, from a team aspect, we’re excited with where we’re at and this is gonna be a great challenge for us.”

Last time out against the Patriots, Wilson did not have a great game, even after throwing for 355 yards and two touchdowns. That’s because he also threw three huge interceptions that allowed New England to come back in the second half of that game.

If the Jets are going to win on Sunday, Wilson needs to protect the ball much better against an unrelenting Patriots’ defense.

“I don’t know, it’s probably just that they do different things, try to confuse you,” Wilson said when asked what makes New England’s defense so tough against young quarterbacks. “They own their schemes, [Bill Belichick’s] a good coach and you can definitely tell everybody knows what they’re doing on that side of the ball.”

But with last season’s drubbing at Gillette Stadium still on their mind and revenge for this season’s sour loss at their fingertips, Wilson and the Jets can take solace in knowing that they’ve fought through adversity all season.

What’s one more challenge?

“You just go out there and play football like we have,” Wilson said. “Lean on each other and execution across the board one play at a time.”