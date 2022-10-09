Zach Wilson on Jets new mindset: ‘We’re expecting to come in here and win’

They say winning cures everything. Everybody feels much better about themselves once a team starts winning and getting on a bit of a roll. That’s how the Jets currently feel after winning two straight and three out of four after beating the Miami Dolphins, 40-17, in Week 5. Their mindset is now completely changing.

That starts with quarterback Zach Wilson, who is not only getting used to this winning thing, he’s now expecting it.

“We’re expecting to come in here and win,” Wilson said after the game. He also understands the season is still a marathon and there’s a long way to go.

Good W, already thinking about the next one.@ZachWilson pic.twitter.com/Vsw8xZJn40 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2022

That next one is quite a task for the Jets. They head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who are now also 3-2 after losing in London, 27-22, to the New York Giants.

It certainly will be quite a difference going from facing Skylar Thompson to facing the two-time reigning MVP. But you just never know what is going to happen in the NFL. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire