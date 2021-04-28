Who is Zach Wilson? Jets likely NFL Draft pick's coaches spill

Zach Wilson treated image lighter blue jersey, throwing

It’s been a long time since Brigham Young University was known as “Quarterback U,” but the memories in Provo, Utah tend to be long. They all remember the Cougars who became a Hall-of-Famer, a Super Bowl champion, or one of the greatest passers in college football history.

Every quarterback who arrives on campus is expected to do the same.

“Everybody wants every quarterback we have to be Steve Young, Jim McMahon or Ty Detmer,” said BYU passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick. “Expectations for quarterback play at BYU are pretty much impossible.”

So it was hard enough on Zach Wilson back in 2018 when he took over as the youngest starting quarterback in Cougars history at age 19 in the middle of his true freshman season. But the pressure didn’t really ramp up until the final game of the season. Wilson finished with perfection – 18 for 18 for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Idaho Potato Bowl.

And when it was over, receiver Dylan Collie, a graduate transfer from Hawaii, raised the impossible bar even higher than it was.

“I truly believe,” Collie said that day, “this kid will be one of, if not the greatest quarterback in BYU history.”

That was quite a statement based on the one good game of Wilson’s career, which is why the general reaction to that quote in the BYU community was: “Huh?”

“I remember him saying that,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said recently. “And people were like, ‘What is he talking about? This kid’s a freshman.’

“But I also remember a lot of players on our team kind of nodding their head and agreeing with it.”

Somehow, Sitake said, they all knew.

Nov 21, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) reacts after their win against North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah.

* * *

Two years later, it doesn’t sound so crazy now that everyone sees what the BYU coaches swear they saw at Wilson’s first practice – the strong arm, the intelligence, and all the skills that seem to make his potential unlimited. Jets general manager Joe Douglas sees it, which is why he’s expected to select Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the latest in a long line of franchise quarterbacks expected to save the Jets.

Wilson earned that with a spectacular junior season – 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games, with a BYU-record completion percentage of 73.5. But it was a season that seemingly came out of nowhere. Heading into 2020, he wasn’t on anybody’s list of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft.

That’s nothing new to Wilson, though. Coming out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, he wasn’t on anyone’s list of top prospects, either. He was more of a basketball star, and his lone, early football scholarship offer came from Weber State. Utah, for whom his father Mike once played defensive tackle, had no interest. And BYU was committed to a different quarterback of their future -- Zadock Dinkelmann, the nephew of Detmer, who was now was their offensive coordinator.

It wasn’t until late in his senior year that Wilson started to get the attention of some Power Five schools, though it was after he had committed to Boise State. BYU didn’t get involved until that November when they fired Detmer, which led to his nephew going to Texas A&M. In the staff shakeup, BYU hired Fesi Sitake, Kalani’s cousin, as their new receivers coach. And he just happened to be the offensive coordinator at Weber State who tried to lure Wilson there.

So Fesi Sitake convinced his cousin to pursue the “scrawny, little noodle” of a quarterback, knowing that Wilson wanted to play closer to home and knowing that, much to the dismay of a family filled with diehard Utah fans, the Utes still hadn’t made an offer. That fact clearly was a thorn in Wilson’s side. When he officially signed with BYU he told a local radio station “I look at it as: It was Utah’s loss.”

No wonder he wears a wristband that reads “Prove them wrong.”

* * *

Kalani Sitake could see from the first day of spring practice before Wilson’s freshman year that there was something different about his new, skinny, young quarterback.

“We knew right when he got here there was something special about him,” Sitake said. “Right when he threw the first football in spring ball, I just remember everyone’s eyes like ‘Oh gosh, this guy got it.’”

It was the off-field part, though, that was even more impressive. Wilson passed up his senior season of basketball so he could enroll early at BYU, dive into the playbook and attend spring practice. And once he arrived, he went straight to work and never stopped.

“His work ethic is amazing,” Sitake said. “He studied the playbook. He was a lot more mature for a guy that should be in high school. He was so focused; he took the field with a different mindset than you saw from most true freshmen.”

Roderick said he could see immediately that his new prospect “just eats, breathes, sleeps, drinks football.” And he was so smart, so well-prepared, that he was a challenge for the coaches who started to worry that Wilson might end up knowing more about the offense or an upcoming opponent than them.

“He watches so much film and he’s such a smart guy that he really forced me to raise my game as a coach,” Roderick said. “I had to be more sure than ever before in my career that I didn’t ever show up at a meeting unprepared for fear of just being exposed.”

Dec 22, 2020; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) attempts a pass against the UCF Knights during the second half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

And for Wilson, who was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when he was a child, the studying and the preparation never ended. Sitake said he kept their video crew in overdrive sending him film of practices, opponents, and even NFL quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. The coaching staff would get constant texts from Wilson about plays he saw that he liked, or questions he had about formations or an opposing defense.

It didn’t matter what film he was watching. The texts never stopped.

“He just watches football,” Sitake said. “He watches pro football, high school football. During spring football, while he’s preparing for the NFL Draft, he’s watching our 15 spring practices on the day of the practices. Then he’ll call me and talk to me about a couple of things that he saw.”

“Something I feel that separates me is just my passion for the game,” Wilson said at his Pro Day in March. “I really put a lot of time into what I do. Throughout all the years, I’ve really dedicated my life to football. It’s crazy. People ask me what I do outside of football, and football is really my life. It’s all I’ve got going on.”

He’s not kidding, because even in his down time he found ways to work on his football skills. During the summer after his first spring with BYU, Wilson realized he needed to refine his technique to keep up with bigger and faster opponents. So he decided to train with former BYU quarterback John Beck at 3DQB Academy in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Wilson’s parents told him they’d pay for the program, as long as he earned enough money for travel and expenses. So Wilson went to work around BYU as a DoorDash driver so he could earn enough gas money for the 700-mile drive.

“There’s all these funny stories around here of people posting on Twitter, ‘Um, I’m pretty sure Zach Wilson just dropped off my Burger King,’” Roderick said. “He’d do that here, then go to California to throw with John Beck for the weekend, then drive DoorDash down there to save up enough cash to get back home.

“His dad set him up for success but didn’t hand it to him on a silver platter. He always made him jump through that last hurdle on his own.”

* * *

That DoorDash story doesn’t sound like the action of a “rich kid who is an entitled brat.” But that’s how Wilson was described by an anonymous director of college scouting for an NFC team back in December in a quote provided to the Walter Football website. The anonymous source added Wilson was “not a leader, selfish, and he’s a know-it-all … (a) Johnny Manziel comp without the (drugs).”

His college coaches still cringe at that quote because, as Sitake said, “It’s the furthest thing from the truth.” Even the “rich kid” part is “a little overblown,” Roderick said. The family does have a lot of money on Wilson’s mother’s side. His uncle, David Neeleman, is the founder of JetBlue airlines. But Roderick said Wilson’s immediate family is “upper middle class.” (Though to be fair, that might be a bit of an understatement. In a profile of Wilson in the Salt Lake City, Utah, newspaper The Deseret News, his parents were described as “well-off small business owners”).

Regardless, it didn’t help Wilson’s image that NFL people saw that quote and also began to wonder why he wasn’t elected a captain by his teammates before his junior season, even though he was selected to the Cougars’ “leadership council” and was given the captain’s “C” the second week. But all of those questions only led to a deluge of his teammates to leap to his defense. After the “entitled brat” controversy started, many of them took to Twitter to defend the man whom Roderick said “was the unquestioned leader of our team.”

“He was really well-liked,” Roderick said. “He’s a guy that really goes out of his way for others. I can’t tell you how many times he came to me and told me that someone was struggling, ‘Hey we’ve got to take care of this guy,’ or ‘I don’t know if you know this is going on in this guy’s life, but I thought you should know.’ Or sometimes it was football things, like ‘Let’s get him the ball and get him going again. I think his confidence is a little down.’

“He’s really in tune with other people around him, really aware of his surroundings. He’s got this great sort of presence of people around him, kind of feeling the room, knowing his audience. He’s excellent at that.”

Dec 22, 2020; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) scrambles with the ball against the UCF Knights during the first half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

* * *

That, of course, is not what attracted the Jets and the rest of the NFL world. Even his perfect performance in the Idaho Potato Bowl only briefly got him on the league’s radar, until his sophomore season knocked him off. He wasn’t very good in 2019 (2,382 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine games). Even many BYU fans wondered if he was the right man for the job.

But the BYU coaches knew that Wilson wasn’t himself. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder the summer before and he wasn’t completely healthy. Roderick even offered Wilson the chance to take a redshirt year so he could come back healthy in 2020 and not damage his NFL chances. “But there was no way,” Roderick said. “He was playing.”

Then, in a Week 5 loss at Toledo, he fractured his thumb and needed surgery to place a pin in it. Again, Roderick offered him the chance to take the rest of the season off. But Wilson said no.

“So he comes back, the shoulder’s still not healthy, he’s got the broken thumb, and they took the pins out and he didn’t have flexibility in his throwing hand,” Roderick said. “But he played with it even though his accuracy, the spin on ball, the zip on the ball, all that stuff was not the same.”

And that, his coaches said, was the difference in 2020. Wilson was finally healthy. It showed in a spectacular season that began with an open quarterback competition and ended with Wilson having one of the best seasons for a quarterback in BYU history. When it was over, he was clearly one of the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft. And some NFL scouts say there are even some teams with Wilson ranked ahead of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the certain No. 1 overall pick.

* * *

Will they be right? The last 20 drafts are littered with quarterbacks drafted in the Top 5 who ranged from mediocre to awful. Even Roderick, perhaps Wilson’s biggest booster, concedes that “playing quarterback in that league is a 50-50 deal at best.”

But his old coaches believe that Wilson will increase those odds by working as hard as anyone in the league. In fact, he already is. As part of his preparation, he’s reached out to several former Jets quarterbacks, including Chad Pennington and Mark Sanchez, for advice on how to handle playing in New York.

So he’ll arrive as he always does – well-prepared. Not with any sense of entitlement. And his old coaches are sure that will be enough to win over everyone, from his new teammates to the fickle fans and media in New York.

“The guy has a great work ethic and he’s going to be a great teammate,” Sitake said. “He’s going to realize this isn’t about him. He’s going to find a way to glue that team together and unify them. He’s not a big ego guy. Whenever you have a young man at the quarterback position and they connect with teammates really well, and he believes in his teammates and gives them a lot of confidence, they’ll play beyond themselves.”

“He’s equipped with the right mentality and mental makeup to handle New York,” Roderick added. “I think he’s got a great chance. I know you’ll get everything he has.”