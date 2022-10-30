Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' roughing-the-passer penalty vs. Patriots

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play.

The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.

That 10-point swing proved critical, as New England rallied to a 22-17 victory to improve to 4-4 on the season. It didn't seem controversial, either, as Franklin-Myers clearly hit Jones forcefully after the QB threw the ball (you can check out the play here).

But the Jets weren't all that pleased with the call after the game.

Head coach Robert Saleh did little to hide his disdain when asked what the officials told him about the hit.

"Yeah, (Jones) was hit too hard," Saleh said adding that the play was a "costly penalty."

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was more straightforward when asked about Franklin-Myers' penalty.

"Yeah, it was a terrible call," Wilson told reporters in his postgame press conference. "But that's football. It happens all the time."

Franklin-Myers appeared to disagree with the call as well but took the high road after the game, telling reporters, "My opinion don't matter."

Considering the stakes, we can understand why the Jets were frustrated that their pick-six was wiped off the board. That's a call officials will make almost every time, however, so New York doesn't have much to complain about here.