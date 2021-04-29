After Zach Wilson, who will the Jets draft next? | Jets Draft Predictions

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano predicts what the New York Jets will do on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, which includes the selection of a potential new franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson, and another big addition later in the first round.

