Associated Press

Not when the Pittsburgh Steelers coach is watching his players run around without a shoulder pad in sight, two months away from the grind of training camp and nearly two more before the gantlet that awaits in the fall. “Nobody’s going to win a job or lose a job out here in shorts in May,” Tomlin said Tuesday as the Steelers began organized team activities. True, but for the first time in Tomlin's long tenure, he is preparing for a season without knowing who the starting quarterback will be when the Steelers take the field in Cincinnati on Sept. 11.