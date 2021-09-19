Zach Wilson, Jets defense among Studs & Duds in Week 2 loss to Patriots

Week 2 was an ugly one for the Jets

All of the positive progress New York made at the end of its Week 1 matchup with the Panthers melted away against the Patriots – mostly because of Zach Wilson. The rookie quarterback threw four bad interceptions and the offense mustered just six points as a result.

The only real shining light for this team was the defense. This game should have been a lot worse than a 25-6 loss for the Jets, but the defense kept the Patriots – mostly – out of the end zone.

Here are the studs and duds from New York’s Week 2 loss.

Dud: Zach Wilson

The rookie looked out of sorts in his second NFL game, throwing four interceptions – one more than he threw at BYU in 2020. Two of his interceptions were forced passes to Corey Davis. Another was a wobbly ball to Elijah Moore. Wilson didn’t make good decisions against the always-difficult Patriots defense and he finished 19-133 for 210 yards and not a single touchdown.

Stud: Jets running game

While the Patriots eliminated the passing game, the Jets running game excelled in Week 2. Michael Carter looked electric, Ty Johnson showed nice burst and Tevin Coleman added some solid runs as well. The Jets finished with 152 yards, 133 of which came from the trio. Carter led the way with 59 yards on 11 carries. The committee looked good after a poor Week 1 showing.

Dud: Corey Davis

Not all of Davis’ mistakes were on him, but he failed to haul in a pass until late in the third quarter and didn’t make good enough attempts on two of Wilson's four interceptions. Davis is the Jets' best offensive player, but he did not play like it in Week 2. Two receptions for eight yards just isn't going to cut it.

Stud: Jets defensive line

This game would have been an even bigger blowout had the Jets' defensive line not stymied the Patriots' offense. New England only scored one touchdown despite multiple possessions on the Jets' side of the field. The defensive lined also sacked Mac Jones three times and added nine tackles for a loss. New York's defensive line was always going to be the strength of the Jets defense and the unit showed why in Week 2.

