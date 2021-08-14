Can Zach Wilson and the new Jets climb out of the cellar? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Writer Jay Busbee continue our 2021 NFL training camp tour with the New York Jets. What should be the expectations for Zach Wilson? How long will a rebuild take? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.