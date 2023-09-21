Zach Wilson: Jets bringing in another QB not something I need to worry about

Zach Wilson's first start of the 2023 season didn't go all that well, but the Jets have not deviated from their plan to stick with him as their starting quarterback in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles.

Given the way Wilson played in 2022, that decision has been met with some surprise and some derision. On Thursday, Wilson was asked if he saw it as a vote of confidence in him that the Jets have not looked for outside help at the position.

"I actually don’t look at it like that," Wilson said, via SNY. "For me, I'm the guy right now and my number's called and so I'm gonna go out there and do everything I can for this offense. That’s not something I really need to worry about. Right now, I have all the guys in the locker room behind me. I just gotta lay my trust in those guys and go play football.”

Wilson's past outings against the Patriots have been rough, including a 9-of-22, 77-yard performance in a 10-3 Jets loss in Week 11 last season that got Wilson benched. Anything like that this Sunday will make it harder for the Jets to keep selling the status quo as the right move at quarterback.