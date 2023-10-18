Zach Wilson on Jets' 20-14 win over Eagles: "No quit in this team'
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson discusses the need to convert in the red zone, how important this win was for the team, and how special this defense is.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson discusses the need to convert in the red zone, how important this win was for the team, and how special this defense is.
Jalen Hurts threw a late interception and the Jets capitalized to climb back to .500 and earn their first win over Philadelphia in franchise history.
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
Rodney Harrison tried to get Chris Jones to rip Zach Wilson, to no avail.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter were both seen airing grievances on the sideline.
The Cowboys linebacker used his weekly show to call out the 49ers, Eagles and the media for not covering their losses equally
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
Watson confirmed he has a rotator cuff injury and clarified some previously unclear details.
Murray has not played or practiced with the team since tearing his ACL last December.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski explores how some key veterans are showing out as major difference makers in 2023.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
At LIV Golf's season-ending event, Phil Mickelson suggested a way for majors to add LIV players without using ranking points.
No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since 2016.
Harden has been trying to leave the Sixers since the summer.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
The USWNT on Wednesday named its roster for October friendlies against Colombia.
Ramsey had knee surgery in late July and wasn't supposed to return until December.