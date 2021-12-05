Zach Wilson, Jeff Ulbrich among Jets’ Studs & Duds in loss to Eagles

After a promising first half, the Jets fell back to Earth against the Eagles. New York failed to score a point in the second half while the defense continued to give up yards and points in a 33-18 loss.

There were a lot of failures on the Jets’ side this week. Zach Wilson’s fantastic first-half was overshadowed by poor passes, bad pocket awareness and an overthrown interception late in the game. The defense, meanwhile, couldn’t stop anything against an Eagles offense missing its starting quarterback.

Let’s take a look at New York’s studs and duds and see what went wrong and, occasionally, right in Week 13.

Dud: K Alex Kessman

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Kessman missed both of his extra-point attempts in his NFL debut. Neither point would have affected the outcome of the game, but it did change how the Jets approached their offense for the rest of the day. New York went for two on its third touchdown and later went for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal. The Jets may be looking for yet another kicker after picking Kessman over Matt Ammendola this week.

Stud: QB Zach Wilson

(Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wilson had arguably his best game of the season, even with a killer fourth-quarter interception. He finished with 226 yards on 23-38 passing with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Wilson’s second half left much to be desired, but the rookie didn’t have many chances and looked incredible during the first half. He’s still looking for a full game of good play, though.

Stud: WR Elijah Moore

(Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Moore continued to impress Sunday. The rookie caught six of his team-high 12 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. Moore couldn’t corral all of his targets, but he was the Jets’ best receiver by a mile. He just missed a few phenomenal catches on deep shots from Wilson.

Dud: DC Jeff Ulbrich

(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Ulbrich’s defense is an absolute mess. The Jets committed egregious penalties, let the Eagles run wild all game long, and failed to stop Jalen Hurt’s replacement, Gardner Minshew. Ulbrich had some pretty strange coverage calls when the defense gave up third-and-long a few times. Things could have been much worse if the defense hadn’t held the Eagles to field goals, but it still gave up 418 total yards, 185 of which came on the ground.

Story continues

Dud: Jets pass rush

(Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jets pass rush disappeared again after tallying just three sacks in Week 13. They failed to put a lot of pressure on Minshew, which helped the Eagles rip off huge gains through the air and on the ground. This unit has been hit or miss all season long, and this week, it missed badly.

Dud: WR Denzel Mims

(Adam Hunger/AP)

Another week, another dud for the second-year wideout. Mims failed to make much of an impact with Corey Davis hobbled and without Keelan Cole in the lineup. He finished with one catch for four yards. Mims’ only major contribution was a 15-yard illegal blindside block that wiped out a 17-yard Tevin Coleman run.

[listicle id=672783]

1

1