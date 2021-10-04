Jets vs Titans: Zach Wilson on 1st NFL win, Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis | Jets Post Game
In this Jets vs Titans post game interview, NYJ QB Zach Wilson talks about his first NFL win and the roller coaster ride in the Jets 27-24 OT win over the Tennessee Titans. Wilson: 'I'm excited, but at the same time, I beat myself up over some plays'. Wilson finished 21-34, 297 yards and two touchdowns and was thrilled to have Jamison Crowder back in the lineup. His 53-yd TD bomb to Corey Davis in the 4th quarter, gave the Jets a 24-17 lead but Wilson was not happy with his failure to convert on a 3rd down pass play late in the game. Still, Wilson said, ''I'm glad we could learn from a win, best way to do it'.