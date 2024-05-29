Zach Wilson grateful for experiences with Jets, ready for new challenge with Broncos

Former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a chance to reflect on his time in New York since being traded to the Denver Broncos in April. Wilson recently shared some of his thoughts with reporters during Broncos’ OTAs.

“Obviously, there’s bittersweet moments in everything,” Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 said, via Jets X Factor. “I was grateful for my experiences there and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything too.”

Wilson also noted that his time in New York has helped him learn and grow as a quarterback, even during all the down times with the Jets.

“I feel like you learn the most when things don’t always go the best,” Wilson said. “So you bank those reps, you learn from them, and three years of things being challenging, you’re going to learn a lot of things. So, hopefully, I can keep carrying those with me.”

While Wilson is grateful for his run with the Jets, he is ready for his new venture in life competing in Denver. “A fresh start is good. I’m excited to attack a new challenge.” The Jets traded Wilson and pick No. 256 to the Broncos for pick No. 203. The Jets traded that pick to the Minnesota Vikings along with the 10th overall pick for picks 11, 129 and 157.

Wilson is part of what is shaping up to be a three-man quarterback competition that will also feature Jarrett Stidham and No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix, a training camp battle Wilson is very exciting to take part in, saying “I think competition brings out the best in anybody, I look forward to what we have.”

If Wilson can win the starting job in Denver, he wouldn’t have to wait long to see his old friends again. The Broncos visit MetLife Stadium in Week 4 on September 29.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire