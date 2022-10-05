Zach Wilson grades his 'Griddy' TD dance 'NFL Slimetime'

Benzinga

Benzinga is excited to announce that the co-founder of Yuga Labs is a speaker at the first-ever Future of Crypto event. About Greg Solano: Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano (aka Garga) will be featured in a fireside chat at the event. Solano will be discussing Yuga Labs’ future ambitions involving the metaverse with its Otherside offering. The fireside chat is titled “Redefining the Culture of Web3.” Prior to launching Yuga Labs, Greg was working in the publishing industry. Greg teamed up with Wy