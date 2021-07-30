Zach Wilson signed his first NFL contract on Thursday, which meant the quarterback was able to join the Jets for his first NFL training camp practice on Friday.

Based on word from reporters at the practice, it looked like his first day. They noted that Wilson had a shaky time during full team drills against the Jets defense and Wilson said after the session that it had been a while since he’d faced “live bullets” on the field.

“It’s going to be a process,” Wilson said, via DJ Bien-Amie of the New York Daily News.

It was also Wilson’s first practice since the death of pass game specialist Greg Knapp and Knapp’s loss was an unexpected tweak to the process of getting Wilson ready for Week 1 of the regular season. The process will continue and getting it right will be an essential part of the next month for the Jets.

Zach Wilson: It’s going to be a process originally appeared on Pro Football Talk