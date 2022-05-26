Zach Wilson on Garrett Wilson: You can see the talent jump off the page

The Jets drafted receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick out of Ohio State last month, with the idea that he can become a primary target for last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Zach Wilson.

The quarterback and receiver haven’t spent too much time together yet. But Garrett Wilson has already made a positive impression on his new quarterback.

“The dude is a sponge,” Zach Wilson said, via Phil Harrison of USA TODAY. “He’s soaking it up, he’s learning a bunch. With being a rookie, just like me last year, you can’t really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you’re doing. He’s going through that learning stage still, but he’s a quick learner. You can see the talent jump off the page, he’s a really good player. He definitely has the skills, the toolset, and definitely the mindset to be great.”

In his last year at Ohio State, Garrett Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards with 12 touchdowns.

The Jets’ leading receiver in 2021 was Elijah Moore with 538 yards and five TDs.

