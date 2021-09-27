Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson‘s indoctrination into life as an NFL quarterback continued to be a rough one on Sunday.

Wilson and the Jets gained just 162 yards of offense and went without a touchdown for the second straight week as the Broncos rolled to a 26-0 victory. Wilson was 19-of-35 for 160 yards and two interceptions while being sacked five times.

After the game, the first-round pick insisted that he’s learning as the team struggles and said that the team has to remain confident that things will get better down the road.

“Frustrating,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “I think the lack of execution, I’d say we’re all learning, we’re trying to get better every single week. It may be hard for people to see that, but we’re learning a lot in those games. People are going to hate, it is what it is, but we’ve got to keep that confidence, get in there Monday and just be hungry, keep trying to get that win.”

Head coach Robert Saleh said he didn’t want to “sugarcoat” anything about the shutout loss, but said Wilson had “his best week of practice” leading into the game. That didn’t carry over to the field and Wilson will be left to preach confidence in the face of failure until it does.

Zach Wilson: It’s frustrating, but we’ve got to keep confidence up originally appeared on Pro Football Talk