Zach Wilson, fourth-string New York Jets quarterback

The New York Jets have a quarterback problem and it starts and ends with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson.

In Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets coach Robert Saleh pulled the former BYU star and inserted Chris Streveler.

This is Streveler’s pro football history:

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2018–2019)

Arizona Cardinals (2020–2021)

Baltimore Ravens (2021)

Miami Dolphins (2022)

New York Jets (2022–present)

That is not the resume of a quarterback who is supposed to replace a player — sans injury — that was the chosen one a year ago.

Wilson has crumbled. Against the Jaguars, he led an offense that went nowhere. Saleh finally pulled Wilson after the quarterback went 9-of-18 for 92 yards with an interception.

He has thrown 6 touchdown passes in 2022 and 7 interceptions while completing less than 55% of his passes.

Wilson has managed to lose the confidence of the organization and as importantly his teammates.

The only reason he was reinstalled at quarterback was White suffered broken ribs and despite his protestations would not be cleared by doctors.

Making matters worse against Jacksonville, the Jets were facing Trevor Lawrence, the player chosen with the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the selection before Wilson.

The Jaguars have won three in a row and four of five. They control their destiny in the AFC South at 7-8. The Jaguars were 1-22 in their last 23 road games before winning their last two at Tennessee and at MetLife.

Wilson and the Jets are 7-8, having lost four in a row and five of six.

Ryan Fitzpatrick on the Amazon broadcast spoke of how Lawrence inspired his team with a veiled shot at how the Jets’ starter against the Jaguars currently lacks that trait.

He added Wilson has lost the locker room and once that happens it is almost impossible to win it back.

“I’m not saying he won’t have a good career, it just will have to be somewhere else,” Fitzpatrick said.

Richard Sherman on the same broadcast said “stop making excuses for him.”

It’s way too early — is it? — to say Wilson will become to Lawrence what Ryan Leaf came to be to Peyton Manning.

But for a franchise that has been seeking a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, Wilson’s current career trek is as ominous as it gets.

