How was Zach Wilson’s first day at Jets camp? | SportsNite

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Jeane Coakley talk about the completely different vibe at Jets camp with Zach Wilson taking the field for his first practice with the team. This despite the fact Wilson did not have the most accurate of days, completing just 1 of 7 passes in a red-zone drill. It was first practice since the rookie OTA's, 43 days ago.