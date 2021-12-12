Zach Wilson, Denzel Mims among Jets’ Studs & Duds in loss to Saints

The Jets put up a collective dud in their Week 14 loss to the Saints, but a few individuals shined on Sunday.

The offense stalled on almost every drive and only mustered three field goals, while the defense allowed at least 30 points and 400 yards for the fifth time this season. Zach Wilson, meanwhile, put together his least efficient game of the year.

New York dropped to 3-10 with the 30-9 loss, which officially knocked them out of playoff contention – not that they had a prayer of making the postseason.

There weren’t many positives for the Jets in Week 14, but a few players enjoyed solid performances. Let’s look at the studs and duds from the Jets’ loss to the Saints.

Stud: WR/KR Braxton Berrios

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Berrios was the only offensive player who looked good Sunday. He led the Jets in receiving and was a great returner in Week 14. Berrios finished with six receptions for 52 yards while averaging 27.8 yards per kickoff return and 14.7 yards per punt return.

Dud: WR Denzel Mims

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Mims somehow fell lower on the Jets’ depth chart despite an incredible opportunity in Week 14. The second-year wideout didn’t catch a pass, committed two costly penalties in the second quarter, and was promptly benched for the second half. His future with the Jets looks bleaker than ever.

Stud: K Eddy Piñeiro

(Matt Rourke-AP)

Have the Jets finally found their kicker? Piñeiro made all three of his fields goals in his Jets debut, hitting two from 36 yards and one from 46. It doesn’t take much to be a good kicker for the Jets, but Piñeiro sure made the most of his opportunities.

Dud: RB Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Johnson was one of only two running backs active for this game and failed to perform. He didn’t play much better than La’Mical Perine and dropped three huge first-half passes that crippled the Jets’ early drives. Johnson finished with just 57 yards on 10 touches.

Stud: LB Quincy Williams

(Matt Rourke-AP)

The speedy linebacker had some nice defensive plays against the Saints. He tackled Tony Jones Jr. behind the line of scrimmage and blocked an endzone shot to Alvin Kamara on the same drive. Williams finished with eight tackles, one TFL and one defended pass.

Dud: Zach Wilson

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Wilson couldn’t get anything going in this game. Blame his pass-catchers or the offensive line, but Wilson failed to build any sort of cohesive offense all game long. He completed just 45.2 percent of his passes for 202 yards and a 4.8-yard completion average.

