Zach Wilson: I definitely believe I’m still the Jets’ future

A year and a half after he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is a backup to Mike White. But Wilson still believes he’s the Jets’ franchise quarterback.

Asked today if he still thinks he’s the Jets’ future, Wilson said, “Yeah, I definitely believe in myself.”

Wilson continued that his confidence hasn’t been shaken by his benching.

“Of course I have all the confidence in the world. I think that’s how it should be. But you’ve got to be able to prove that,” Wilson said.

So when will Wilson get a chance to prove what he can do? It seems unlikely that it will happen this season unless White gets hurt, but Wilson said today that he’s hoping to play again this season.

“I hope so, but that’s not up to me,” Wilson said.

It’s up to Robert Saleh, the head coach who today promoted Wilson from No. 3 quarterback to No. 2. Perhaps some day Saleh will make Wilson No. 1 again, but Wilson hasn’t given anyone else any reason to believe he’s the Jets’ future.

